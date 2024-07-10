May’s heart-breaking Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton has consigned Leeds United to another year of second-tier football, but the optimist will be looking forward to another promotion push come August. Daniel Farke had one of the league’s most exciting young squads at his disposal last season and despite losing Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, can still count on top talent.

That sale has put Leeds in a financial position where they no longer need to sell this summer and if Farke can keep the current squad together, he will be in charge of a group more than good enough to reach the Premier League. Below, the YEP has used data from Transfermarkt to assess the Championship’s most valuable squads and United’s position suggests automatic promotion should be achieved.