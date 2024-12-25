Leeds United's incredible new promotion odds v Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in bookies' final predicted Championship table at Christmas

Leeds United sit in the Championship’s automatic promotion places at Christmas – with incredible odds for promotion in the bookies’ final predicted table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have collected 45 points from their first 22 games of the season – an average of 2.05 a game. That, though, has not been enough to put second-placed Leeds at the top of the division, Farke’s side three points behind leaders Sheffield United who have 48 points despite having started the season on minus two.

Chris Wilder’s side would be on 50 points and five clear of Leeds but for starting the season with a two point deduction. Leeds, meanwhile, only have a one point buffer in the division’s second automatic promotion place back to third-placed Burnley who themselves are only one point ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.

Ahead of the return to action on Boxing Day, it’s all led to incredible Leeds promotion odds considering the table’s state of play in the bookies’ new predicted final table. Here, based on those odds, is the full rundown from bottom to top, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-4.

Relegation odds: 1-2.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-2.

Relegation odds: 6-4.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-4.

Relegation odds: 3-1 (as short as 9-4 with some firms).

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 3-1 (as short as 9-4 with some firms).

Relegation odds: 3-1.

5. 20th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 3-1.

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 9-2.

