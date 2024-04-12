Leeds United fans look set for a tense final few weeks of the season but that won’t stop them supporting their team through thick and thin.

Daniel Farke’s side have done incredibly well to claw back a previously unassailable gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester City, with only a recent dip in form keeping them out of the top two. Points dropped elsewhere means there is only one point separating all three and just four games remaining.

Leeds are at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but will need the support of every travelling fan for tough away-days at Middlesbrough and QPR. And so it is a good thing that they are among the country’s best-followed teams on the road.