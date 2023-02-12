Leeds United's improved chance for Manchester United rematch and Willy Gnonto stance

Erik Ten Hag's side were around the 1-2 mark for Wednesday night's clash against the Whites at Old Trafford which ended in a 2-2 draw. Leeds were around 5-1 for that contest but the Whites are thought to have a considerably better chance in today's rematch for which the hosts are no bigger than 3-1. The Red Devils are odds on with every single firm but only just as the visitors are freely available at 10-11. The draw is on offer at 29-10.Manchester United's in-form Marcus Rashford is clear favourite in the correct score market and no bigger than 9-2. With 11-2 shot Anthony Martial injured, Wout Weghorst is next at 13-2, followed by Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford at 15-2. Bruno Fernandes is next at 17-2, followed by Red Devils injury doubt Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho who are all 10s. Willy Gnonto is next at 11s, slightly shorter than Georginio Rutter and Anthony Elanga at 12s. Crysenscio Summerville is then 13s.