The last days of the year are now rolling out, which means just one thing — the January transfer window is right around the corner and plenty of incomings and outgoings can be expected to kick off 2024.

As is always the way, rumours are doing the rounds before the window has even opened. Leeds United and their closest Championship rivals are scouring the market for potential new recruits but they may also have to fight to keep their star players on the books.