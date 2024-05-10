Leeds United's Illan Meslier handed EFL award before Whites' do or die play-off tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is the winner of this season's Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award. The Frenchman shares with award with West Bromwich Albion custodian Alex Palmer with the two goalkeepers both keeping a total of 18 clean sheets over the course of the regular season.

Of course, the two goalkeepers will be looking to add to that tally in the Championship play-offs and should either man succeed in keeping three more clean sheets, the chances are they have played a vital role in earning promotion to the Premier League. Leeds take on Norwich City in the semi-finals, of course, while West Brom must overcome Southampton to reach the Wembley final.

For a lengthy period of the season, Meslier played a key role in ensuring Leeds were able to boast the best defensive record in the division, with his shot-stopping and distribution being key facets to Leeds' game under Daniel Farke. Five clean sheets in a row came between January and February and the through the first three months of 2024, he conceded just three goals in 12 games.

That run catapulted the Whites into automatic promotion contention, but the Frenchman could do little to prevent Leeds' form from deserting them over the final six games of the season, ensuring the club had to settle for a play-off spot. Meslier's clean sheets are split evenly between home and away games.

“It has been a real collective effort as a team, that we have managed to keep the most clean sheets in the Sky Bet Championship this season," Meslier said of the award. “It is an achievement as a group which we can all be proud of and has helped us have a really good season, which we hope will get even better at the very end.”

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. Sky Bet EFL Football Trader Ivor Davies added: "The Golden Glove Award was tied in the Championship with Leeds keeper Illan Meslier and West Brom shot stopper Alex Palmer both keeping 18 clean sheets. Leeds just couldn't get over the line in the race for the automatics but will be our favourites at 11/8 for the playoffs. Palmer has been outstanding in helping the Throstles consolidate a playoff place after helping turn their form around and they will be the outsiders of the four at 11/2."

