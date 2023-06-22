Leeds have six players at this summer’s under-21s European Championships and two of the United sextet in Willy Gnonto and Illan Meslier’s nations face off against each other tonight as Italy face France in Cluj.

Yet both players have been named on their respective benches despite Meslier having started nine of France’s ten qualifierrs and Gnonto also being part of the current Italy senior set-up.

For Gnonto, the contest arrives just four days after the 19-year-old stepped out for Italy’s senior side in Sunday’s Nations League third-place play-off match against the Netherlands in which he bagged an assist as part of a 3-2 win for his side.

BENCHED: Leeds United's Illan Meslier for France's under-21s. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Gnonto had also been named in Italy’s under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros which are being held in Georgia and Romania but the Whites forward has to settle for a place amongst the substitutes tonight despite his rapid turnaround. Meslier, meanwhile, has been overlooked by Lille ‘keeper Lucas Chevalier who starts in nets for France.