DOUBLE WHAMMY: Leeds United's victory at Watford, above, was then followed by a 2-0 loss for relegation rivals Burnley at Norwich City the next day. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

Leeds United's hugely altered Premier League survival prospects and new predicted finish places

Leeds United savoured a 3-0 win at Watford as part of a hugely significant weekend in the race for Premier League survival - and the Elland Road club's chances of staying up are now rated considerably better than they were.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:01 pm

Jesse Marsch's fifth-bottom Whites took themselves nine points clear of the drop zone through Saturday's win at second-bottom Watford but with third-bottom Burnley having three games in hand.

Sean Dyche's side were then in action on Sunday afternoon at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City and the Canaries recorded a 2-0 victory to effectively wipe out one of Burnley's games in hand.

United's destiny is in their own hands as Leeds are nine points clear of the third-bottom Clarets who have now only played two games less.

Leeds are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton although the Toffees also have two games in hand, Frank Lampard's side having played the same number of games as Sean Dyche's team.

In the bottom three, Norwich are now only one point behind second-bottom Watford and three adrift of third-bottom Burnley but the Clarets have one game in hand on both sides.

Based on the very latest odds for relegation, this is how the bookies now rate United's survival prospects and how they think is going down.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 4-9. Odds for relegation: N/A (no odds quoted by most firms).

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 21-10. Odds for relegation: N/A.

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 500-1 Odds for relegation: N/A.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur

Odds for the title: 2500-1 (but as short as 500s). Odds for relegation: N/A.

