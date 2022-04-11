Leeds United's hugely altered Premier League survival prospects and new predicted finish places

Jesse Marsch's fifth-bottom Whites took themselves nine points clear of the drop zone through Saturday's win at second-bottom Watford but with third-bottom Burnley having three games in hand.

Sean Dyche's side were then in action on Sunday afternoon at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City and the Canaries recorded a 2-0 victory to effectively wipe out one of Burnley's games in hand.

United's destiny is in their own hands as Leeds are nine points clear of the third-bottom Clarets who have now only played two games less.

Leeds are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton although the Toffees also have two games in hand, Frank Lampard's side having played the same number of games as Sean Dyche's team.

In the bottom three, Norwich are now only one point behind second-bottom Watford and three adrift of third-bottom Burnley but the Clarets have one game in hand on both sides.

Based on the very latest odds for relegation, this is how the bookies now rate United's survival prospects and how they think is going down.

