Leeds United's huge summer squad changes in full upon fresh exit and new Whites signings

The window opened on Friday, June 14 and clubs still have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to conclude summer transfer business. But Leeds have now said goodbye to enough players to fill two whole teams ahead of the bid for promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara has become the latest player to head through the Elland Road exit gates, the 28-year-old sealing a permanent switch to French side Rennes for around £8m. Leeds have so far brought in three new faces and here we run through United’s full list of business so far with six more weeks of the summer window still remaining.