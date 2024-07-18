Leeds United's huge summer squad changes in full upon fresh exit and new Whites signings

A fresh exit has further increased the huge summer Leeds United clear out with six more weeks of the transfer window still remaining.

The window opened on Friday, June 14 and clubs still have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to conclude summer transfer business. But Leeds have now said goodbye to enough players to fill two whole teams ahead of the bid for promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara has become the latest player to head through the Elland Road exit gates, the 28-year-old sealing a permanent switch to French side Rennes for around £8m. Leeds have so far brought in three new faces and here we run through United’s full list of business so far with six more weeks of the summer window still remaining.

Kamara this week became the latest Whites departure, sealing a permanent switch to Rennes for around £8m.

1. OUT: Glen Kamara (sold to Rennes)

Kamara this week became the latest Whites departure, sealing a permanent switch to Rennes for around £8m. Photo: Richard Sellers

Llorente's time at Leeds is over following a permanent switch to Real Betis.

2. OUT: Diego Llorente (sold to Real Betis)

Llorente's time at Leeds is over following a permanent switch to Real Betis. Photo: Michael Regan

Greenwood has sealed a season-long loan switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End.

3. OUT: Sam Greenwood (loaned to Preston North End)

Greenwood has sealed a season-long loan switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End. Photo: STEVE BARDENS

Joined Championship side Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring after talks about extending his stay.

4. OUT: Jamie Shackleton (free transfer to Sheffield United)

Joined Championship side Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring after talks about extending his stay. Photo: Jess Hornby

Sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth at the start of last week.

5. OUT: Darko Gyabi (loaned to Plymouth Argyle)

Sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth at the start of last week. Photo: David Rogers

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

6. OUT: Luke Ayling (released, joined Middlesbrough)

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer. Photo: Alex Pantling

