Leeds United's huge summer squad changes in full as 25 depart, 6 join and 1 unclear

One month on from Archie Gray’s £40m sale to Tottenham Hotspur, United’s reigning Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville completed his move to West Ham United on Saturday evening for a fee in excess of £25m.
Gray and Summerville are the two standout departures but Leeds have now waved farewell to 25 players this summer and signed four as part of a summer which has also seen two more join back up with the Whites after loan spells.
There is still plenty of time for more as part of a summer transfer window that will remain open for another four weeks. The new transfer window opened Friday, June 14 and clubs still have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to conclude summer transfer business.
But there have already been a whopping 31 ins or outs at Leeds this summer including the returns of Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober – and one big question mark still remains. Here, we run through United’s summer window so far.
