Right back Jayden Bogle became United’s fourth signing of the summer on Monday evening, the 23-year-old joining the Whites for £5m from Sheffield United on a four-year deal. The defender then quickly joined up with his new team mates on the club’s pre-season training camp in Germany, where two other ‘new’ Whites faces were present.
As part of a summer featuring a massive list of outs, Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober have been ‘ins’ from within upon the pair being reintegrated back into Daniel Farke’s squad after last season’s loan escapes. But the returns of Aaronson and Wober came amid another of last season’s loanees leaving again as Rasmus Kristensen sealed another season-long loan exit at the weekend, but this time to Eintracht Frankfurt.
The new transfer window opened Friday, June 14 and clubs still have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to conclude summer transfer business. But there have already been a whopping 29 ins or outs at Leeds this summer including the returns of Aaronson and Wober. Here, we run through United’s summer window so far as part of a week which has also seen a departing Leeds player find a new club.
