Leeds United's huge injury boost for Huddersfield Town but key man faces waiting game

Leeds United have been given a huge boost ahead of their return to Championship action at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Daniel Farke expects to have Georginio Rutter fit and available for the early kick-off, along with Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford. But the Whites face a waiting game over central midfielder Ilia Gruev.

Rutter [hernia], Gruev [hip flexor], Joe Gelhardt [back spasm], Pascal Struijk [groin], Jamie Shackleton [illness], Karl Darlow [dislocated thumb] and Stuart Dallas ]femoral fracture] all missed out at Chelsea on Wednesday night, while Farke rested others by making changes to his starting line-up.

Both Summerville and Bamford were on the bench but only the former got onto the pitch in the second half.

"Some good news overall," said Farke on Thursday afternoon. "We had a training session already today and Georgi was able to train, looked good today. He's definitely available for the game if his body won't react. It looked good. The same with Cree Summerville and Patrick Bamford, both were unable to train on Monday, both had a full session today and everything works in the session tomorrow they're fully available. Overall definitely some good news."

Farke is hopeful over Gruev, who has formed a solid central midfield partnership alongside Glen Kamara, but cannot yet confirm if the Bulgarian international will pass fit for the Yorkshire derby. The manager said: "Ilia Gruev just on individual training today so it will be a late call. We have a few more hours, he would need to train at least tomorrow with the team. There's still a chance, it depends if he's capable."

