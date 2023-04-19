News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s highest and lowest possible Premier League finishing position and how Everton, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and rivals compare - gallery

A look at the highest and lowest finishing positions of each of the Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Leeds United’s battle against the drop is likely to go to the wire as the end of the season comes into sight.

The Whites were thrashed 6-1 by Liverpool on Monday night, suffering a huge dent to their confidence and indeed their goal difference. Javi Gracia’s men remain two points above the drop zone, Leeds now have seven games to maintain their Premier League status, but what is the highest position the club can finish this season?

Here we look at the highest and loswest possible position of each of the Premier League clubs as the business end of the campaign takes hold.

Possible position range: 1-6

1. Arsenal

Possible position range: 1-6

Possible position range: 1-8

2. Manchester City

Possible position range: 1-8

Possible position range: 1-11

3. Manchester United

Possible position range: 1-11

Possible position range: 1-12

4. Newcastle United

Possible position range: 1-12

