Leeds United academy player Harry Gray continues to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Archie after receiving a call-up to represent England Under-16s. That's according to talent spotting-based social media account the Secret Scout, which has published a full 21-man squad for the upcoming UEFA U16 Development Tournament.

Gray's names features on the list and it seems as though he will be travelling to Spain next week to pull on the Three Lions once more. The 15-year-old has won three previous caps for the U16s with his last coming against Switzerland back in November, but his latest call-up comes towards the end of what has been a fine season for him in the Leeds youth ranks.

The striker has made seven appearances for the club's U18s this season, and while he wasn't involved in Thursday night's FA Youth Cup semi-final win over Millwall, he has bagged five goals to show for his efforts.

England U16s are due to take on Italy, Belgium and Nigeria over the next week at the Pinatar Arena, which is close to Murcia, Spain. Joining Gray in the squad are five players from Arsenal, three from Tottenham Hotspur and a host of other youngsters from around English football's top clubs.

However, one name that stands out is Finley Gorman, who made the switch from Leeds to Manchester City back in November for a fee believed to be a British record for a 15-year-old.