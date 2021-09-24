The Whites face a tough test against David Moyes' side, who have picked up eight points so far this season in comparison to Leeds' three.

Writing his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, pundit Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Leeds' big game against the Hammers, and opted for a 2-1 Whites win.

Explaining his decision, the veteran broadcaster wrote: “Leeds are yet to win this season, and they don't seem to carry the same threat going forward as they did last season. They are still conceding plenty of goals, though - 12 in five league games so far, and at least one in every match.

Leeds United's 'goal threat' questioned by Mark Lawrenson as West Ham score prediction is cast

“Despite their poor form, I still think Marcelo Bielsa's side will come good sooner rather than later. West Ham's only league defeat came against Manchester United in very strange circumstances, but I fancy Leeds to edge this one.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponent for the week, drum and bass DJ Friction, tipped the Hammers to pick up a 3-2 win on the road, and said: “There have got to be goals in this game.”