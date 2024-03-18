Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georginio Rutter has withdrawn from this month's France U23s squad, the French Football Federation has confirmed.

The Leeds United forward played 90 minutes against Millwall on Sunday afternoon before being replaced by Joel Piroe in stoppage time, with the three points already wrapped up. The Frenchman didn't appear to have an issue as he left the field and could be seen celebrating on the Elland Road turf after the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while the reason remains unclear, Rutter has been forced to pull out of Thierry Henry's squad. He played a key role against the Lions last weekend as Leeds managed to hit the Championship summit and he'll have an important role to play over the final eight games of the season with the promotion push set to intensify.

As such, Daniel Farke will have his fingers crossed that Rutter will be fit enough to be involved on the other side of the international break, should his withdrawal be through injury.

Rutter had been due to travel to France as the U23s begin their preparations for this summer's home Olympics, which is surely something the 21-year-old is keen to be involved in. Henry's side will play friendlies against their Ivory Coast and USA counterparts. Lyon's Rayan Cherki has been called up in Rutter's place, with the group due to meet up this afternoon.