Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United got back to winning ways on Monday night as they put Hull City to the sword, winning 3-1 at Elland Road. The result ensures Leeds remain inside the top two and with six games to go, they are in a prime position to kick on and claim promotion.

The Whites don't have long to reflect on a hectic Easter period, though, with Saturday's trip to face Coventry City fast approaching. It's a game that looks set to be key for both sides and Farke will expect his side to turn in another promising performance once more. Before the build-up gets underway for that one, we take a look at some of the big stories of the day.

Leeds' 'gentleman's agreement'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roma have a 'gentlemen's agreement' in place to sign Diego Llorente for €5m this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web. Llorente has been a key man for Roma this season and as his second loan spell with the club approaches his conclusion, it seems his short-term future is somewhat mapped out, with a permanent switch to the Italian capital on the cards.

The defender has made 34 appearances for the club this season and as Daniele De Rossi's side strive to claim a top four spot in Serie A and progress as far as possible in the Europa League, he looks set to play an important role over the coming couple of months. Llorente still has two more seasons left to run on his contract at Elland Road, of course, but it seems the club are more than willing to recoup some money for him this summer.

The defender is one of two Leeds players on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, of course, with Rasmus Kristensen also spending the season with Roma. However, the report claims a permanent move for the Dane looks more complicated, suggesting he coudl be set to return to Leeds at the end of the campaign.

Man U eyeing McKenna

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna continues to receive admiring glances from the Premier League with Manchester United the latest club said to be paying close attention. That's according to a report from Football Insider, who claim the Red Devils are have 'concrete' interest in taking him to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag's successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad