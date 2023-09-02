Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's full list of summer departures as star's extra time transfer means two teams gone

Transfer deadline day once again provided one final Leeds United twist – which completed two full teams gone from Elland Road this summer.
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

United’s relegation from the Premier League was always likely to lead to huge changes at Elland Road and the exits effectively began when Leeds announced their retained list on Monday, June 12. The summer transfer window then opened two days later and only closed at 11pm last night, by which point 21 players had left the Whites over the last few months. Yet there was still one more to come.

Here, we run through the full list of summer departures, all the way up to a star’s exit a full 60 minutes after last night’s 11pm deadline due to the submission of a deal sheet which allowed an extra hour to get one last move done.

