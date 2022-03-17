Ki-Jana Hoever, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo will all be missing against the Whites but Lage will be able to call on striker star Hwang Hee-chan despite the South Korean being forced off injured in last weekend's 1-0 win at Everton.

The forward was withdrawn in the 14th minute at Goodison Park after taking a knock to the back of his leg but Lage has reported that Hoever, Neto and Semedo are his only absentees.

Winger Neto was forced to miss last Sunday's clash at Everton with a foot injury whilst right-wing backs Hoever and Semedo are both recovering from hamstring issues.

ONE BACK, THREE OUT: For Wolves boss Bruno Lage, above, ahead of Friday night's clash against Leeds United at Molineux. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"We just have Nelson and Ki out," said Lage, as quoted by Birmingham Mail.

"They will be out, and also Pedro. I can say, I think the way they are working, maybe after the international break, Pedro and (Nelson) Semedo will be back."