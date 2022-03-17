Leeds United's Friday night hosts Wolves missing key trio for Whites clash but star returns
Boss Bruno Lage has provided the Wolves team news for Friday night's clash against Leeds United at Molineux - for which the hosts will have three first teamers out.
Ki-Jana Hoever, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo will all be missing against the Whites but Lage will be able to call on striker star Hwang Hee-chan despite the South Korean being forced off injured in last weekend's 1-0 win at Everton.
The forward was withdrawn in the 14th minute at Goodison Park after taking a knock to the back of his leg but Lage has reported that Hoever, Neto and Semedo are his only absentees.
Winger Neto was forced to miss last Sunday's clash at Everton with a foot injury whilst right-wing backs Hoever and Semedo are both recovering from hamstring issues.
"We just have Nelson and Ki out," said Lage, as quoted by Birmingham Mail.
"They will be out, and also Pedro. I can say, I think the way they are working, maybe after the international break, Pedro and (Nelson) Semedo will be back."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.