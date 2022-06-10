Burnley and Leeds were left battling it out to avoid finishing in the Premier League's third and final relegation place on the final day of the season and the Whites survived at the Clarets' expense.

Burnley are now heading for Championship football for the first time since 2016 and the club have announced that a raft of players will depart following the conclusion of their contracts this month including captain Ben Mee, England international defender James Tarkowski and former Whites winger Aaron Lennon.

Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are also leaving the Turf Moor outfit but the Clarets have activated the option on Ashley Barnes’ contract to keep the forward at the club for a further season.

BIG EXIT: Captain Ben Mee, above, is one of 14 professionals including six seniors leaving Leeds United's former relegation rivals Burnley following the club's drop to the Championship. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images.

Burnley say discussions remain ongoing with Matej Vydra and Jack Cork.

Elsewhere, another of United's former relegation rivals in Everton are releasing former Whites midfielder Fabian Delph following the end of his contract this month but the Toffees have offered a new deal to ex-United stopper Andy Lonergan.