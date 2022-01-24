Leeds United’s former £13m star tipped for shock League One move

Jack Clarke. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is attracting interest from Sunderland ahead of a potential January transfer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Whites’ Thorp Arch academy setup, but left his boyhood club to sign for Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of around £13 million in 2019.

Since then, however, he has struggled to make an impact on the first team picture in North London, and has been limited to just four senior appearances for Spurs.

After an initial return to Leeds, subsequent loan stints with QPR and Stoke City have proven equally difficult, with Clarke accruing just 21 outings over the course of his two spells in the Championship.

But a fresh update from Football Insider claims that League One outfit Sunderland are keen to offer him another shot at first team football.

It is understood that the Black Cats have made an approach to sign the wide man, and are hopeful of taking him to Wearside before next week’s transfer deadline passes.

Lee Johnson’s promotion-chasing side will have to fend off interest from a number of unnamed sides who have also been in contact with Spurs over a potential deal, however.

The report suggests that his parent club are eager for Clarke to head out on loan for the remainder of the campaign after he rejected the offer of another stint away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer.