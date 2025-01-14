Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League has not charged any clubs with fresh breaches of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the season 2023/24, however, Leicester City's ongoing legal battle leaves Leeds United's former promotion rivals at risk.

Leicester were hit with PSR charges last March for their most recent three-year accounting period, but avoided a points deduction due to a successful appeal.

The Foxes' case is currently undergoing arbitration following the Premier League's own appeal and new charges can only be brought against the Midlands club once existing proceedings are concluded. This means Leicester remain at risk of a points deduction or alternative sanctions for exceeding the maximum loss threshold of £105 million over the accounting period 2021-2024 - the last year of which was spent in the Championship.

Despite speculation to the contrary, no other top flight clubs have been charged with PSR breaches in relation to their accounts ending June 30, 2024. Leicester, though, have been dubbed 'most at risk' of future penalties by several outlets, including ESPN.

The Foxes were promoted from the Championship last season, finishing in first place ahead of Ipswich Town in second and Leeds in third, who missed out on promotion altogether after losing to Southampton in the Play-Off Final.

At the time of Leicester's PSR charge back in March, Leeds supporters felt aggrieved to learn the Foxes' hierarchy had spent beyond their means which, had their appeal been unsuccessful, could have resulted in a points deduction altering the make-up of the 2023/24 Championship table. Ultimately, that scenario did not come to fruition and the Leicestershire club went up as champions, finishing on 97 points, seven clear of third-placed Leeds.

Potential future sanctions, pending the result of the Premier League's appeal, mean if Leicester and Leeds do share league membership in seasons to come, the Foxes may still find themselves hit with a points deduction that could benefit Leeds' standing in whichever competition the two sides find themselves in.