Leeds United find out their 2024-25 Championship fixture schedule on Wednesday as preparations begin to ramp up for the next campaign. The Whites have had a quiet start to the summer transfer window, with the early weeks dominated by departures from Elland Road .

The likes of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda have been released while promotion hero Stuart Dallas has retired following the serious leg injury he suffered back in 2022. The most recent departure was confirmed on Monday as Jack Harrison re-joined Everton on loan for a second time after spending the last 12 months at Goodison Park. Leeds will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking after missing out last term as they lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.