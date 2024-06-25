Leeds United's five-year net transfer spend compared to Championship rivals Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley & more

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have had a quiet start to the summer transfer window as they prepare to learn their Championship fixture schedule

Leeds United find out their 2024-25 Championship fixture schedule on Wednesday as preparations begin to ramp up for the next campaign. The Whites have had a quiet start to the summer transfer window, with the early weeks dominated by departures from Elland Road.

The likes of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda have been released while promotion hero Stuart Dallas has retired following the serious leg injury he suffered back in 2022. The most recent departure was confirmed on Monday as Jack Harrison re-joined Everton on loan for a second time after spending the last 12 months at Goodison Park. Leeds will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking after missing out last term as they lost to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

As Leeds prepare for more summer business, we have looked at their five-year net spend in the transfer market and how it compares to their 23 Championship rivals. Take a look...

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £87.92m

1. Watford

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £87.92mPhoto: Paul Harding

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £60.62m

2. Swansea City

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £60.62m | Getty Images

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £46.31m

3. Huddersfield Town

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £46.31m | Getty Images

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £37.5m

4. Bristol City

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £37.5mPhoto: Ryan Hiscott

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £31.65m

5. Birmingham City

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £31.65m | Getty Images

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £27.92m

6. Blackburn Rovers

TransferMarkt 5-year net spend: £27.92m | Getty Images

