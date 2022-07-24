Leeds United's first opponents Wolves suffer injury blow to star man amid positional shortage

Mexico international star striker Raul Jimenez intercepted a back-pass to fire Wolves into a 15th-minute lead which was doubled by a Daniel Podence strike 14 minutes later.

Jimenez, though, then received treatment for what appeared to be a left groin injury during the water break and the 31-year-old was unable to continue.

Wolves had no other strikers on the bench and Podence moved into a front three as Leander Dendoncker replaced Jimenez in the 34th minute.

Pedro Neto added a third goal for Wolves six minutes later and the second-half was goalless as Bruno Lage’s side recorded a 3-0 victory.

There have been no updates on Jimenez from Lage or Wolves, two weeks before their opening weekend Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Wolves v Besiktas: Smith, Jonny (Lembikisa 86), Collins (Mosquera 86), Kilman (Coady 64), Ait-Nouri (Bueno 86), Neves (Griffiths 86), Moutinho (Ronan 86), Gibbs-White (Corbeanu 86), Podence (Hodge 86), Jimenez (Dendoncker 35), Neto (Cundle 77). Subs not used: Storer, Boly.