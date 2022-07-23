Leeds will begin their third consecutive season back in the Premier League with a home clash against Wolves on Saturday, August 6 and Bruno Lage’s side continued their preparations with Saturday evening’s clash against Turkish giants Besiktas who were brushed aside 3-0 in Spain.

Wolves were 3-0 up by half-time after strikes from Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto against a side who were crowned 2020-21 Turkish Superlig champions, qualifying for last season’s Champions League group stages.

Besiktas, though, failed to pick up a single point in their Champions League group as part of a season in which they only finished sixth in the league and Wolves cruised to victory in their build-up towards the new Premier League campaign.

ON THE MARK: Raul Jimenez, above, as Leeds United's opening weekend visitors Wolves impressed by blitzing Besiktas. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

The victory may have come at cost to Wolves as Jimenez had to be substituted shortly after scoring and pointing to his groin area.

The Molineux outfit began their summer warm-up matches with a 4-1 victory at home to Forest Green Rovers followed by a 3-0 triumph against visiting Burnley with both games played behind closed doors.

Lage's side then headed for a pre-season tour of Spain which began with a 4-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves as strikes from Pedro Neto, Podence and Max Kilman followed a Jimenez penalty.

Wolves then faced Levante in a game that was billed as a behind-closed-doors training match yet an incredibly ill-tempered affair featured four red cards as the first-half ended in a game of nine-a-side.

For Wolves, Yerson Mosquera's reaction to a heavy challenge landed him a dismissal and Daniel Podence also saw red for his reaction to another tough tackle.

The contest ended in a 2-1 victory for Levante who led 2-0 before Toti reduced the deficit with eight minutes left.

Wolves B also face Villarreal B tomorrow morning.

The club's warm up for the new season ends in earnest with a clash against Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve next Saturday evening, the day before Leeds finish their summer friendlies with the Sunday evening visit of Cagliari Calcio to Elland Road.