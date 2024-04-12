Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's 'first family' have been given more reason for celebration with a fresh city honour.

Eddie Gray, great uncle of current Whites star Archie, will receive the Sporting Pride of Leeds award later this month. The award, which will form part of the 21st edition of the annual Leeds Sports Awards, recognises an individual or team that has helped to raise the profile of the city as a centre of sporting excellence.

A one club man, Gray is considered among Elland Road's all-time greats thanks to his achievements as a player, contributions as a coach and manager and an ambassadorial role that has given him an unbroken thread of service for 60 years. Gray was part of the club's most successful era and was one of the Revie Boys afforded the Freedom of the City as part of the civic celebrations for Leeds United's centenary. Previous winners of the award include Kevin Sinfield, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee and Rob Burrow.

Leeds City Councillor, Salma Arif said: I am delighted to hear Eddie Gray MBE will be recognised by the city for his outstanding service to football. As an integral member of the legendary Leeds United team of 1960s and 1970s, he has also been an inspirational coach helping to develop a number of talented players at the club. He is a great ambassador for the club and football in Leeds.”

The Leeds Sports Awards Dinner, presented by Sport Leeds in conjunction with Leeds City Council, is taking place at the Centenary Pavilion Elland Road, on Thursday April 25 and will celebrate sporting achievements at all levels and ages.