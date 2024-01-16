Leeds United are keeping up the pressure towards the top of the Championship, defeating Cardiff City last weekend. The Whites remain seven points behind Ipswich Town in second place, but they still have plenty of time to make up that ground.

The race for automatic promotion and the play-offs is likely to run towards the very end of the season, and consistency will be key in the former, in particular. Here, with the help of FootballWebPages, we have rounded up the latest predicted Championship table, with the data experts using previous results and form to predict the outcome of each remaining game. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.