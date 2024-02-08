Leeds United's fierce Yorkshire derby vs Sheffield Wednesday moved for TV in latest fixture change
Both of the Whites' Yorkshire derbies at the beginning of March will be screened on Sky Sports after Leeds' fixture against Sheffield Wednesday was chosen for live broadcast.
United travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on March 2 in the 12:30 Saturday lunchtime kick-off slot, before visiting Hillsborough six days later on Friday night.
The Whites had originally been scheduled to face Wednesday at 3pm on Saturday, March 9 but will now take on Danny Rohl's relegation-battling outfit the previous evening at 8pm.
Wednesday held Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road earlier this season before parting company with manager Xisco Munoz a month later. Former assistant to the German national team Rohl has replaced him but the Owls still find themselves in the bottom three despite an initial upturn in form.
A Leeds fan was jailed for 16 weeks back in 2012 after admitting to invading the pitch at Hillsborough and assaulting goalkeeper Chris Kirkland during a previous Friday evening fixture between the two sides.