Leeds United remain in the thick of the Championship automatic promotion race, but plenty could change of the course of the festive fixtures. The Whites are currently seven points off the pace of Ipswich Town in second and eight behind leaders Leicester City .

Daniel Farke's men will want to reduce those gaps over the course of the festive period, but they will have to be ultra-consistent to pull that off. There are seven fixtures for each Championship club between now and the start of the FA Cup third round in early January, and here we round up the fixtures of each of the clubs between first and ninth to see how the schedules compare.