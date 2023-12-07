Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United's festive fixtures compared to Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and promotion hopefuls

A look at how the fixtures of all the leading promotion candidates compare as the festive period approaches.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 17:45 GMT

Leeds United remain in the thick of the Championship automatic promotion race, but plenty could change of the course of the festive fixtures. The Whites are currently seven points off the pace of Ipswich Town in second and eight behind leaders Leicester City.

Daniel Farke's men will want to reduce those gaps over the course of the festive period, but they will have to be ultra-consistent to pull that off. There are seven fixtures for each Championship club between now and the start of the FA Cup third round in early January, and here we round up the fixtures of each of the clubs between first and ninth to see how the schedules compare.

Next seven games - West Brom (A), Leeds (H), Bristol City (A), Coventry (H), Hull (A), Rotherham (A), Preston (H).

1. Sunderland

Next seven games - West Brom (A), Leeds (H), Bristol City (A), Coventry (H), Hull (A), Rotherham (A), Preston (H).

Photo Sales
Next seven games - Norwich (A), Huddersfield (A), Watford (H), Swansea (A), Leeds (H), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Sunderland (A).

2. Preston North End

Next seven games - Norwich (A), Huddersfield (A), Watford (H), Swansea (A), Leeds (H), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Sunderland (A).

Photo Sales
Next seven games - Leeds (H), Bristol City (H). Southampton (A), Watford (H), Huddersfield (A), Hull (A), Rotherham (H).

3. Blackburn Rovers

Next seven games - Leeds (H), Bristol City (H). Southampton (A), Watford (H), Huddersfield (A), Hull (A), Rotherham (H).

Photo Sales
Next seven games - QPR (A), Boro (A). Cardiff (H), Bristol City (A), Sunderland (H), Blackburn (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A),

4. Hull City

Next seven games - QPR (A), Boro (A). Cardiff (H), Bristol City (A), Sunderland (H), Blackburn (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A),

Photo Sales
Next seven games - Sunderland (A), Rotherham (A), Stoke (H), Boro (A), Norwich (H), Leeds (A), Swansea (A).

5. West Brom

Next seven games - Sunderland (A), Rotherham (A), Stoke (H), Boro (A), Norwich (H), Leeds (A), Swansea (A).

Photo Sales
Next seven games - Watford (A), Coventry (A), Blackburn (H), QPR (A), Swansea (H), Plymouth (H), Norwich (A).

6. Southampton

Next seven games - Watford (A), Coventry (A), Blackburn (H), QPR (A), Swansea (H), Plymouth (H), Norwich (A).

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeicester CityIpswich TownFA Cup