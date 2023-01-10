Leeds United's FA Cup replay vs Cardiff City selected for live broadcast with date announced
Leeds United’s FA Cup third round round replay at home to Cardiff City has been selected for live TV broadcast and given a confirmed date and kick-off time.
The rematch between the Whites and Bluebirds will take place on Wednesday, January 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road. The game has been selected for live TV broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, January 11 and full details can be found HERE.
The winners of the replay will face a trip to either Accrington on non-league Boreham Wood in the fourth round.