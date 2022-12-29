The Championship side are set to welcome several thousand Leeds supporters on Sunday, January 8 after the club gave United the green light to increase their allocation, subject to demand. Leeds were initially allotted 4,947 away tickets, but that figure is now set to increase.

Away contingents are capped at 3,000 fans – or 10 per cent of a stadium’s capacity, whichever is lower – in the Premier League, however such restrictions are not as severe in domestic cup competitions. According to FA Cup rules, an away allocation of up to 15 per cent of the home stadium can be granted for the competition. In Leeds’ case, their following next month will now surpass this figure after Cardiff’s decision to boost the away allocation.

This means Leeds fans will now travel en masse to south Wales as they look to progress beyond the Third Round for the first time in five seasons.

Leeds fans cheer and sing ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds were eliminated from the Carabao Cup earlier this season by Wolverhampton Wanderers, but sold out their allocation at Molineux on a bitter November evening. The team’s recent form – three defeats in their last three across all competitions – has not dampened fans’ enthusiasm for an away day, evidenced by Leeds’ request to put yet more tickets on sale.

"Further tickets are now available to season ticket holders and members for #LUFC's cup clash against Cardiff,” the club said in a statement on Thursday morning. Leeds’ total following at the Cardiff City Stadium next weekend will be 6,597 following the release of an additional 1,650 away tickets.

