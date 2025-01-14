Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will host fellow Championship side Millwall in the Fourth Round of this season's FA Cup.

The South Londoners defeated non-league Dagenham and Redbridge by three goals to nil at The Den on Monday evening to book their place in the next round of this year's competition.

Millwall opened the scoring in rather unconventional fashion, through Serbian youngster Mihailo Ivanovic. The 20-year-old managed to scramble the ball over the line from inside the six-yard box after his initial attempt was saved by the Dagenham goalkeeper.

Ivanovic, left sprawled on the turf after stretching to make contact with his original effort, bundled the ball over the goal-line with his head, whilst on all fours. The finish has been dubbed 'bizarre', 'unusual' and the 'strangest goal ever seen' by national outlets.

Millwall went on to score a further two times on the night, through first-team regular Casper De Norre and youngster Ra'ees Bangura-Williams who notched his first goal for the Lions.

Alex Neil's side will now face Leeds in the Fourth Round of the cup competition with a trip to Elland Road scheduled for the weekend of February 8, although due to the two teams' history, it is possible the tie will be moved to an early kick-off slot on Sunday, February 9.

United's progression to Round Four, for the third consecutive season, means their trip to face Frank Lampard's Coventry City will now be rescheduled for a later date.

Millwall, meanwhile, are due to visit Elland Road for a second time in just over a month on Wednesday, March 12 when the two teams meet again, this time in the league.