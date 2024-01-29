Leeds United's FA Cup Fourth Round replay date and time confirmed as Whites face daunting Plymouth trip
Leeds United will travel to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, February 6 to contest their FA Cup Fourth Round replay after a 1-1 draw between the two sides at Elland Road.
The winner of Leeds' Fourth Round replay fixture will face a trip to either Chelsea or Aston Villa after the Fifth Round draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon.
United's replay at Home Park will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, February 6, as confirmed by Leeds' official club website and that of the FA Cup. Leeds' first trip to Plymouth next month takes place just four days on from a similarly lengthy away trip to Ashton Gate where they face Bristol City in the Championship.
The FA's website does however state, 'date subject to change if selected for live TV', although the scheduling of Leeds' replay is unlikely to change at such short notice. Should the tie be selected for live broadcast, it is likely kick off would be moved back by 15 minutes to 8pm.
"We are Leeds United, if we have to go on a bicycle we go on a bicycle and travel there to go to the next round," Farke said following the draw at Elland Road last Saturday. "I don’t mind. I am looking forward to the next game, we will travel in a proper way, we will also find some food on the way in order to be not starving when we go into the game. For that we find a good chance to prepare ourselves in a proper way."