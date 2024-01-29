The winner of Leeds' Fourth Round replay fixture will face a trip to either Chelsea or Aston Villa after the Fifth Round draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon.

United's replay at Home Park will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, February 6, as confirmed by Leeds' official club website and that of the FA Cup. Leeds' first trip to Plymouth next month takes place just four days on from a similarly lengthy away trip to Ashton Gate where they face Bristol City in the Championship.

The FA's website does however state, 'date subject to change if selected for live TV', although the scheduling of Leeds' replay is unlikely to change at such short notice. Should the tie be selected for live broadcast, it is likely kick off would be moved back by 15 minutes to 8pm.