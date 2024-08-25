Leeds United's eye-catching £120m predicted starting XI after transfer window closes

By Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

Football Manager 2024 predicts how the Leeds United squad could look when the summer transfer window comes to a close.

The summer transfer window is now entering its final days and it has already been a period of contrasting emotions for Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

There have been some promising additions to the Whites squad after Farke completed the signings of the likes of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell - but there have also been high profile departures with Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville all earning moves to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.

There remains business to be conducted before the window closes at 11pm on Friday night and we wondered what could play out over the coming days. So we’ve fired up Football Manager 2024, updated the Whites squad to its current form and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to predict what business could be conducted at Elland Road by Friday night.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Photo: Nigel French

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Getty Images

3. CB Joe Rodon

Photo: Matt McNulty

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Getty Images

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Photo: Stu Forster

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Getty Images

