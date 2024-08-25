Leeds United's eye-catching £120m predicted starting XI after transfer window closes

The summer transfer window is now entering its final days and it has already been a period of contrasting emotions for Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

There have been some promising additions to the Whites squad after Farke completed the signings of the likes of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell - but there have also been high profile departures with Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville all earning moves to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.

There remains business to be conducted before the window closes at 11pm on Friday night and we wondered what could play out over the coming days. So we’ve fired up Football Manager 2024, updated the Whites squad to its current form and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to predict what business could be conducted at Elland Road by Friday night.