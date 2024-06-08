Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are eyeing a midfielder who the Whites have just released.

Ian Poveda is reportedly wanted by at least four Championship clubs following his Leeds United release, including a fancied pair in next season’s promotion race.

Poveda spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds announced on Friday that the midfielder would be one of the players leaving the club upon the unveiling of their retained list.

Poveda’s contract expired this summer and Sheffield Wednesday are now reportedly eyeing a permanent swoop for the Colombian international winger. Poveda, though, is also said to be attracting interest from fellow Championship sides Cardiff City, West Brom and recently relegated Luton Town.