Leeds United's expected key promotion rivals dealt blow as new threat emerges

Ten Saturday afternoon Championship games followed Leeds United’s Friday night win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United’s expected key Championship promotion rivals have been dealt a blow amid a new threat emerging.

Recently relegated Burnley began the new season with two impressive victories which led to Scott Parker’s Clarets displacing Leeds as title favourites ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

Burnley, though, faced a Saturday afternoon visit to a Sunderland side who had also made a perfect start and the Black Cats made it nine points out of a possible nine with a 1-0 success at the Stadium of Light.

Romaine Mundle got the only goal of the game in the 26th minute and the hosts saw out the final stages of the game with ten men after Dan Neil’s 85th-minute dismissal for a second booking.

Newly-emerging threat Sunderland now sit top of the division under new boss Regis Le Bris as one of only two sides still holding a 100 per cent record along with Tom Cleverley’s Watford side. The Hornets made it three wins out of three with a 2-1 victory at home to Derby County.

Leeds now find themselves in sixth place on the back of Friday night’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday as one of two teams on five points along with seventh-placed Bristol City.

Third-placed Blackburn Rovers and fourth-placed West Brom have seven points with Burnley now fifth on six points.