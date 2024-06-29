Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds United’s next season expected promotion rivals have signed a USA international midfielder.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough have signed a USA international midfielder as the club’s third new recruit of the summer.

Aidan Morris, 22, made his debut for the senior States side last January in a friendly against Serbia and the midfielder has since bagged another four caps for his country.

Also capped at under-18s, 21s and 23s level, Morris is part of the USA squad at the Copa America and has now joined Boro from MLS side Columbus Crew on a four-year deal. Boro are believed to have paid around £3m to land Morris who becomes the club’s third signing of the summer following the acquisitions of ex-Leeds defender Luke Ayling and Delano Burgzog.

Boro finished last season in eighth place but just four points off the play-offs and the Riversiders are generally fourth favourites for next season’s division behind market leaders Leeds, Burnley and Luton Town.

Boss Michael Carrick told the club’s official website: “We're delighted to welcome Aidan to the club. He's a good player. He suits our style of play, he's strong, he likes to get on the ball, and he plays off both feet.