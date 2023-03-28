Adams went for surgery last week, having sustained a problem in training that kept him out of the Wolves game at Molineux and the US Men's National Team fixtures during the international break.

The midfielder, a key part of Javi Gracia's Whites side and among the candidates for Leeds' Player of the Season, has been on crutches since the operation but the club's medical department will soon be able to determine the length of time he will be missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst it is currently unknown if he will make it back in time to play any further part in this season's action, the YEP understands his pre-season involvement this summer is not in doubt because the club does not expect him to be a long-term absentee.

Leeds also have injury doubts over Willy Gnonto and Max Wober, who both picked up mercifully minor knocks on international duty. The pair could miss out at the Emirates this weekend when Leeds face Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, but neither is expected to miss many games. Head coach Gracia will be quizzed on the severity of Gnonto's ankle sprain and the thigh problem sustained by Wober when he sits down with the media later this week to preview the Arsenal clash.

The Whites have been without Stuart Dallas since last April thanks to the femoral fracture he suffered against Manchester City at Elland Road and subsequent surgeries. Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has rated the 31-year-old as an 'outside chance' for international involvement in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Forshaw, meanwhile, has been missing from Premier League action since the game at Newcastle United on New Year's Eve. Jesse Marsch, prior to his sacking, revealed that Forshaw had been struggling with his hip and had needed an injection in January as he attempted to strengthen the problem area. Forshaw was out for almost two full years with a hip issue that required multiple surgeries but fought his way back to fitness last season. This campaign has yielded just five top flight appearances.