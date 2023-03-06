The young Whites welcomed Archie Gray back into the fold for the first time since mid-September but the 16-year-old was only selected on the substitutes' bench as Paco Gallardo named a strong side to face the Rams.

Leeds went in front early on through first-team midfielder Sam Greenwood, tapping in from close range after Sonny Perkins had side-stepped Derby 'keeper Harry Evans and found the England Under-21 international waiting at the far side of the six-yard box.

Aggressive pressing from Mateo Joseph and Joe Snowdon yielded the Leeds chance which broke the deadlock, and it was the latter who doubled United's advantage midway through the first half.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Darko Gyabi of Leeds United looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on February 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Once more, Perkins was the provider from the left-hand side, calmly picking out the former Manchester City youngster on the edge of the penalty area. Via a slight deflection but through bodies, Snowdon unleashed a powerful drive which found its way into the back of Evans' net.

Derby, who had accrued just a single point in 13 matches prior to Monday night's fixture, were unable to wrestle back control of the game and save for the occasional half-chance, did little to threaten Leeds captain Harry Christy in the Whites' goal.

Leeds were comfortable, in truth, and opted to introduce Gray at half-time in place of goalscorer Snowdon. The youngster played a handful of neat passes on his return to the pitch but will evidently need further exposure to competitive football before regaining the match rhythm synonymous with his breakthrough last season.

Late on Leeds added a third, Perkins rounding the Rams' goalkeeper for a second time but this time finding the back of the net himself. The ex-West Ham teenager was sent clear of Derby's defensive line by England Under-19 teammate Darko Gyabi, who tormented Derby on the night, producing one of his finest performances of the season in front of first-team head coach Javi Gracia who spectated alongside assistant Mikel Antia.

Striding through midfield at will, the inimitable Gyabi was cynically fouled on several occasions, which yielded three Derby bookings for almost identical fouls. His 40-yard through-ball to find Perkins' run off the shoulder of the last defender was the icing on an imperious, complete midfield performance.