Leeds United's Elland Road attendances and how they compare to Rangers, Liverpool, Real Madrid & world's biggest clubs

Where Leeds United rank in the world attendance table

By Will Jackson
Published 21st Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

To say Leeds United supporters have got behind Daniel Farke’s promotion push this season would be an understatement. Elland Road has been sold out most weeks with fans snapping up any available tickets to watch the Whites in Championship action and loudly cheer them on.

Leeds have managed to use that vociferous support to their advantage, too, going unbeaten on home soil over the course of the campaign, prior to last Saturday’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Elland Road might be one of the biggest grounds outside the Premier League at present but how do Leeds’ attendances this season compare to the world’s biggest clubs? We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s international attendance ranking to find out.

Average attendance: 81,293

1. Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance: 81,293

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 75,000

2. Bayern Munich

Average attendance: 75,000

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 73,523

3. Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,523

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 72,888

4. Inter Milan

Average attendance: 72,888

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 72,486

5. River Plate

Average attendance: 72,486

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 71,807

6. AC Milan

Average attendance: 71,807

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Elland Road