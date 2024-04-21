To say Leeds United supporters have got behind Daniel Farke’s promotion push this season would be an understatement. Elland Road has been sold out most weeks with fans snapping up any available tickets to watch the Whites in Championship action and loudly cheer them on.

Leeds have managed to use that vociferous support to their advantage, too, going unbeaten on home soil over the course of the campaign, prior to last Saturday’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Elland Road might be one of the biggest grounds outside the Premier League at present but how do Leeds’ attendances this season compare to the world’s biggest clubs? We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s international attendance ranking to find out.