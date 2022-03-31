During the reporting period of February 2 2021 and January 31 2022, the entirety of which Leeds spent as a Premier League club, the Whites shelled out a total sum of £11,396,947 on transactions involving intermediaries. Their spend was shy of the top flight average of £13.6m but represents a significant rise from the £7m they paid out in the 2020/21 period.

The biggest spenders on agents fees were Manchester City who spent £35m, with Manchester United [£29m] and Chelsea [£28m] not far behind the Citizens.

Brentford spent the least with their fees totalling just £3.5m. In total, the Premier League clubs spent £272,559,227, which is fractionally more than last year's tally.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' transactions included new contracts for Patrick Bamford, who is represented by both his father Russell and Stellar Football Limited, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Illan Meslier, Charlie Cresswell and Jack Jenkins.

There were also agents fees involved in the permanent transfers of Jack Harrison, Lewis Bate, Kristoffer Klaesson, Mateo Joseph Fernandez, Leo Hjelde, Junior Firpo and Daniel James.