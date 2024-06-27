Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals Hull City visit Elland Road four weeks into the 2024/25 Championship season with the transfer window having only recently come to a close.

The Tigers' hierarchy could face a problem familiar to their Leeds counterparts as the summer transfer window reaches a crescendo in just over two months' time.

Last season, the Humberside club missed out on the play-offs by a narrow margin and shortly thereafter parted company with highly-rated coach Liam Rosenior, replacing the Englishman with German boss Tim Walter. The ex-Hamburg man is yet to take charge of a competitive game at the MKM Stadium and will be given little time to prepare for the hotly-anticipated meeting with Leeds on August 31, relying on last season's important players to carry through their good form.

A key player in Hull's rise to seventh last season was 22-year-old winger Jaden Philogene, who had signed from Aston Villa for £5 million after a season on loan at Cardiff City. The England youth international excelled in black-and-amber stripes, scoring 12 goals and picking up six assists in 32 league appearances.

According to reports in Spain, Catalan giants Barcelona have supposedly identified the London-born winger as a transfer target this summer.

Hull will understandably be keen to keep hold of the high-potential youngster given his exploits last season and could find themselves in a position similar to Leeds ten-or-so months ago when Willy Gnonto withdrew himself from selection, submitting a transfer request ahead of the team's game with West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds were forced to mitigate for the Italian's absence - as well as Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra, who ultimately did depart - at short notice and subsequently struggled as the team gradually got to grips with Daniel Farke's football and management style. City could find themselves in a similar position if Philogene leaves once the season has already begun, wrestling with a new playing style, minus a significant goal threat.

Given Barcelona's comparable financial clout, Hull are unlikely to be able to fend off approaches from Camp Nou for too long, but as is often the case, business is concluded in the final days of the transfer window.

This year, the summer window shuts at 11pm on Friday, August 30, less than 24 hours before Hull visit Elland Road. If the Tigers' primary danger-man is to move on to pastures new, whether that be Barcelona or somewhere more plausible such as the Premier League, they could be left without a replacement heading into their fixture with the Whites.