Leeds United's first fixture back after the international break sees them take on a Swansea City side who've endured a difficult run away from home this season.

The Swans visit Elland Road at 3pm on March 29, once Leeds' international players have all returned from their respective national team engagements.

Daniel Farke will not have a big group to work with at Thorp Arch over the next 11 days, however, Swansea are not expected to pose the greatest challenge of sides making the journey to Elland Road this term.

The South Wales club sit 15th in the Championship table and are unlikely to find themselves dragged further into a relegation dogfight, whilst it's even less probable the Swans make a play-off push during the season's final eight games, needing to make up a 13-point deficit as things stand.

Recently, the team parted company with head coach Luke Williams, replacing him with ex-Leeds man Alan Sheehan in a caretaker capacity.

The side have failed to score in each of their last two away games and been unable to find the net in three of their last four. Swansea have recorded only one win from their last nine away matches across all competitions, during a run in which they have been beaten 5-1 by Portsmouth, 3-0 by Cardiff City and 3-1 by Stoke City whilst on the road.

Furthermore, United have picked up 48 points from 19 matches at Elland Road this season, losing just once.

Farke hopes to use the international break to bring a handful of his currently unavailable players closer to a first-team return. The likes of Max Wober, Patrick Bamford and Ethan Ampadu were all sidelined recently with Bamford appearing closest to a comeback, but Ampadu and Wober not far off, either.

Leeds will hope to have the experienced trio available for at least a portion of the run-in, as well as crossing their fingers that key performers such as Dan James, Manor Solomon and Willy Gnonto avoid injury whilst away on international duty.

Victory over Swansea next Saturday will ensure Leeds remain top of the Championship table after the Whites' lead was cut following a draw with Queens Park Rangers last weekend. Sheffield United are joint on 80 points, but do not boast Leeds' superior goal difference, while Burnley are only two points back on 78 having seen off the Swans in their most recent outing.

The Blades, meanwhile, host Frank Lampard's in-form Coventry City and Burnley host play-off dark horses Bristol City next, rendering Leeds' Swans encounter the easier of the three fixtures.