No Leeds United player will be suspended due to accrued yellow cards this season after Friday's 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday saw a key threshold passed. Daniel Farke's side have now played 37 Championship matches, the point at which 10 yellow cards no longer leads to a two-game ban, and only Ethan Ampadu on nine was close.

Leeds also managed to avoid any player picking up five bookings before their 19th fixture - punishable by a one-match suspension - and so only red cards for Joe Rodon and Illan Meslier saw bans handed out. The Whites' disciplinary record this season has been remarkable and it was a key facet of Farke's attempts to build momentum going into the run-in.

Farke's men have been on the receiving end of their fair share of fouls this campaign but always managed to keep their cool and that only four players have even passed five bookings is testament to their composure. Their disciplinary record refutes the tired 'dirty Leeds' reputation and you can see how the Whites compare to their Championship rivals below.