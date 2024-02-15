Daniel Farke described discipline as one of his 'values' earlier this season and that has been mirrored by his Leeds United players on the pitch. The Whites are in a red-hot battle for promotion but such is the control enjoyed in games, they have rarely been forced to get on the wrong side of referees.

"I don't want any unnecessary sending offs or yellow cards or booking or suspensions because it does not make your life easier," Farke insisted in December and it is a fair point. To lose a key player for one game or three risks losing momentum - the kind of momentum that has produced seven straight league wins since the turn of the year.

Farke's men have been on the receiving end of fouls more often than not but tend to keep their cool. It is why their disciplinary record this season refutes the 'dirty Leeds' reputation, but how well do they rank among their Championship rivals this season? Take a look below.

1 . Preston North End 80 yellow cards / 1 red card Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday 78 yellow cards / 3 red cards Photo Sales

4 . Stoke City 77 yellow cards / 2 red cards Photo Sales