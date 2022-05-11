Leeds United were dealt another hammer blow in their bid to avoid relegation on Wednesday evening as Daniel James became the latest player to pick up a straight red card.

The Wales winger was shown red or a dangerous tackle on Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in the 24th minute of the game, which referee Anthony Taylor had no hesitation in showing.

RED: Daniel James is shown a straight red card at Elland Road (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

This follows Luke Ayling's expulsion against Arsenal last weekend for a two-footed lunge on the Gunners' Gabriel Martinelli.

James joins Ayling and senior figures Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw on the sidelines for the remainder of the season as a result.

Failing an appeal, for which a reversal of Taylor's decision seems unlikely, James will incur a three-match ban in the Premier League.

The decision to send James for an early bath was met with vitriol from those in attendance at Elland Road, however replays showed the official's decision was justified.

At the Emirates Stadium, Leeds became the first side to be shown 96 yellow cards in a single Premier League campaign, surpassing Sunderland's previous record from the 2014/15 season.