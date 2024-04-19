Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bluebirds' injury list leaves Erol Bulut with little choice but to field a team featuring numerous youngsters on Saturday afternoon, as Southampton chase down the top three and go in search of their fourth straight league win.

Russell Martin's side have been in resurgent form, playing themselves back into the automatic promotion picture as Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds have all slipped up in recent weeks.

This weekend sees the Saints visit the Cardiff City Stadium to face a mid-table team with little to play for other than a stronger league position come the end of the season.

According to WalesOnline, Cardiff could be without as many as 12 first-team players, leaving head coach Bulut with a threadbare squad to choose from.

"Adding to the club's injury woes are player of the season candidates Perry Ng and Karlan Grant, the former is out for the season in a massive blow. Jamilu Collins is also out, while Callum Robinson and Josh Bowler are ill.

"It adds to the already-injured cohort of Aaron Ramsey, Mark McGuinness, Jak Alnwick, Ryan Wintle, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Callum O'Dowda, leaving Bulut with huge selection dilemma ahead of the clash with promotion-chasing Southampton. Ramsey's scan this week showed up a grade two hamstring tear, which puts him out for the season."

Southampton, meanwhile, have been hit by news that first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will spend 9-10 months on the sidelines after rupturing his Achilles.