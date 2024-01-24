Diego Llorente's position at Roma looks uncertain following a 'change of strategy' from new boss Daniele De Rossi. The Leeds United defender has been on loan at Roma since the start of the campaign and had played a key role for the club prior to the decision to part ways with Jose Mourinho earlier this month.

However, it seems De Rossi is willing to move on from Llorente and according to Italian reporter Marco Conterio, he might be the man to make way in order for the club to sign Angelino this month. De Rossi's decision comes as Llorente continues to be linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The defender is said to be of interest to PSG and it was claimed last week that the club had held a meeting to discuss their next steps regarding a push to land Llorente, who Luis Enrique is said to be a fan of. Of course, if Llorente's loan in the Italian capital is to be cut short, it will be with the expectation that another move is to be completed before the February 1 transfer deadline.

Llorente still has two and a half years left to run on his contract at Elland Road, but Leeds will likely listen to offers for the Spain international as they strive to recoup at least some of the £18m they paid for him following their promotion to the Premier League back in 2020.