Leeds United's Diego Llorente facing 'uncertainty' after Roma's 'change of strategy' amid transfer interest
Diego Llorente is halfway through a second loan spell with Serie A outfit Roma
Diego Llorente's position at Roma looks uncertain following a 'change of strategy' from new boss Daniele De Rossi. The Leeds United defender has been on loan at Roma since the start of the campaign and had played a key role for the club prior to the decision to part ways with Jose Mourinho earlier this month.
However, it seems De Rossi is willing to move on from Llorente and according to Italian reporter Marco Conterio, he might be the man to make way in order for the club to sign Angelino this month. De Rossi's decision comes as Llorente continues to be linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.
The defender is said to be of interest to PSG and it was claimed last week that the club had held a meeting to discuss their next steps regarding a push to land Llorente, who Luis Enrique is said to be a fan of. Of course, if Llorente's loan in the Italian capital is to be cut short, it will be with the expectation that another move is to be completed before the February 1 transfer deadline.
Llorente still has two and a half years left to run on his contract at Elland Road, but Leeds will likely listen to offers for the Spain international as they strive to recoup at least some of the £18m they paid for him following their promotion to the Premier League back in 2020.
The centre-back has made 59 appearances for Leeds, with his last outing for the club coming in December 2022, before his initial loan to Roma last season brought an end to what had been a difficult period for him at Elland Road. He has managed to rebuild his reputation and get his career back on track with his performances in Serie A, though, and came within inches of getting his hands on the Europa League trophy last season, with Roma losing in the final to Sevilla.