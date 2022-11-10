The Bleuets face Norway on Saturday November 19 in Caen and the French Football Federation included Meslier in the squad, but because this round of international fixtures does not carry the usual mandatory status clubs and players have the option to decline the call up.

The feeling at Leeds was that Meslier, who has played every minute of the Whites’ 13 Premier League fixtures so far this season and one of their two Carabao Cup fixtures, would be better served with a break ahead of the club’s mid-season training camp and friendly fixtures, a position that sat well with the player himself. The French Football Federation agreed to Leeds’ request to exclude him from the Under 21s squad and have instead called up Bristol City’s 20-year-old Stefan Bajic, Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, 21, and Angers’ 22-year-old Yahia Fofana.

The YEP understands that Meslier has recently been given assurances that he will feature prominently in the French plans for next summer’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship and although the 22-year-old was not included in the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he is highly thought of further up the national team chain. It is believed that regular first team football is seen as key to Meslier’s chances of progressing from France’s Under 21 squad to the senior outfit for future tournaments and that will stand Leeds in good stead. He is currently contracted to 2026.

Having spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road and helped the Whites gain promotion to the Premier League, taking the place of Kiko Casilla following the Spaniard’s suspension for a racism charge, Meslier signed permanently for around £5m from FC Lorient and established himself as the club’s undisputed number one. His heroics in the recent 2-1 win at Anfield showcased yet again his one-v-one and shot-stopping ability.

This season he is backed up by Kristoffer Klaesson, who has been selected by Norway for the Under 21s friendly with France, and summer addition Joel Robles, who performed well in the midweek Carabao Cup exit at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Playing in his senior Leeds debut, the 32-year-old put in a performance that would suggest he is in prime position to step in should Meslier run into any injury or suspension issues.