Roberts ruptured his hamstring tendon in the recent game at Leicester City and having had surgery is not expected to return for the Whites this season.

James, however, has been named in Robert Page's squad to face Austria on Thursday March 24 and a yet-to-be-confirmed friendly five days later.

Leeds winger James, who has played up front this season for his club and featured in new head coach Jesse Marsch's front two, joins Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in the Welsh squad.

Page is hoping that Bale and Ramsey will be fully fit and able to contribute.

"They're big players for us, of course they are. We want them playing games coming into camp, but the good thing is they're fit," said Page.

"I've spoken to many of the players and those two in particular, and they're both raring to go. They both can't wait to get into camp, so that's really encouraging for a manager to hear. They've done it time and time again, haven't they? I don't think we've ever had a camp where we've had all our players playing the weekend before. But big players turn up for big games and they've proven that over time. The other way of looking at it is they'll be fresh and raring to go."

James is hoping to earn his 30th cap for his country and having started all of Wales' last six games appears almost certain to be heavily involved this month.

BIG GAME - Daniel James of Leeds United and his Welsh team-mates are a win over Austria away from the World Cup qualifying play-off final. Pic: Getty